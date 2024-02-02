Financial Analysis: CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB) vs. Blue Valley Ban (OTCMKTS:BVBC)

CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB – Get Free Report) and Blue Valley Ban (OTCMKTS:BVBC – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

54.9% of CrossFirst Bankshares shares are held by institutional investors. 9.3% of CrossFirst Bankshares shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 39.8% of Blue Valley Ban shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Get CrossFirst Bankshares alerts:

Profitability

This table compares CrossFirst Bankshares and Blue Valley Ban’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CrossFirst Bankshares 14.63% 11.26% 1.03% Blue Valley Ban N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CrossFirst Bankshares 0 0 3 0 3.00 Blue Valley Ban 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of recent ratings for CrossFirst Bankshares and Blue Valley Ban, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

CrossFirst Bankshares presently has a consensus price target of $18.00, indicating a potential upside of 28.94%. Given CrossFirst Bankshares’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe CrossFirst Bankshares is more favorable than Blue Valley Ban.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares CrossFirst Bankshares and Blue Valley Ban’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CrossFirst Bankshares $455.82 million 1.51 $66.67 million $1.35 10.34 Blue Valley Ban N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

CrossFirst Bankshares has higher revenue and earnings than Blue Valley Ban.

Summary

CrossFirst Bankshares beats Blue Valley Ban on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CrossFirst Bankshares

(Get Free Report)

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for CrossFirst Bank that provides various banking and financial services to businesses, business owners, professionals, and its personal networks. The company offers commercial real estate, construction and land development, 1-4 family real estate, multifamily real estate, commercial and industrial, energy, and consumer loans. It also provides a range of deposit products consisting of non-interest-bearing demand and interest-bearing deposits, which include transaction accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and personal and business checking and savings accounts, as well as negotiable order of withdrawal accounts; and brokered and reciprocal deposits. In addition, the company offers international banking services; treasury management services; automated teller machine access; and mobile banking services. Further, it holds investments in marketable securities. It has full-service banking offices in Kansas, Missouri, Oklahoma, Arizona, Colorado, New Mexico, and Texas. CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.

About Blue Valley Ban

(Get Free Report)

Blue Valley Ban Corp. operates as the holding company for Bank of Blue Valley that provides a range of banking services to consumer and commercial customers in Johnson County, Kansas. It accepts various deposit products, including time and demand deposits, checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, NOW accounts, and money market accounts; and provides commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, residential real estate loans, construction loans, home equity loans, working capital financing, and consumer loans, as well as lease financing. The company also offers wealth management services, including financial planning, private banking, trust, and investment services; debit and credit cards; and online and mobile banking services. It serves customers through five locations, including Overland Park, Olathe, Shawnee, Leawood, and Lenexa. Blue Valley Ban Corp. was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Overland Park, Kansas.

Receive News & Ratings for CrossFirst Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrossFirst Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.