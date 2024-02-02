Financial Counselors Inc. Boosts Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Financial Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 5.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,125 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 386 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $1,133,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Klingman & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 8.1% in the second quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 1,384 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Texas Instruments by 39.9% during the third quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,336,000 after purchasing an additional 2,397 shares during the last quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 17.8% during the second quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,027 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 10.6% during the second quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 10,918 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,966,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolis Capital Ltd increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 41.6% during the third quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd now owns 1,952,381 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $310,448,000 after acquiring an additional 573,241 shares during the last quarter. 83.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TXN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $169.00 to $168.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $190.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.58.

Insider Buying and Selling at Texas Instruments

In other news, Director Ronald Kirk sold 12,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.51, for a total transaction of $1,789,627.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,984,319.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Texas Instruments Price Performance

Texas Instruments stock opened at $159.69 on Friday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $139.48 and a 52 week high of $188.12. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 4.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $164.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $162.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.03 billion, a PE ratio of 22.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.04.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 37.16% and a return on equity of 39.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.13 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.65%.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

