Financial Counselors Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,895 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,095 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $861,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of YUM. HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Yum! Brands by 108.0% during the second quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 233 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC grew its stake in Yum! Brands by 1,190.5% during the third quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 271 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in Yum! Brands by 28,400.0% during the fourth quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 285 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Yum! Brands during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC grew its stake in Yum! Brands by 303.5% during the second quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 2,163 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,627 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:YUM opened at $130.45 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $128.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $128.03. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $115.53 and a twelve month high of $143.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.57 billion, a PE ratio of 24.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.09.

Yum! Brands ( NYSE:YUM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The restaurant operator reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.18. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 21.32% and a negative return on equity of 17.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be paid a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 20th. This is a boost from Yum! Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 46.01%.

In other news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,727 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.97, for a total value of $476,944.19. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,335,880.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,727 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.97, for a total value of $476,944.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,335,880.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,756 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.21, for a total transaction of $485,312.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,406,963.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,875 shares of company stock worth $2,671,222 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

YUM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $155.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays raised shares of Yum! Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $126.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Yum! Brands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $131.00 target price on the stock. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.71.

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

