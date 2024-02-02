Financial Counselors Inc. Buys 34 Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,598 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in KLA were worth $733,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its position in KLA by 4.7% in the third quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 466 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in KLA by 2.4% in the second quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 963 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in KLA by 5.7% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 427 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Bristlecone Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of KLA by 0.8% in the second quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 2,859 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,387,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its stake in shares of KLA by 2.2% in the second quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,129 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.49% of the company’s stock.

KLA Price Performance

KLAC stock opened at $599.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $81.02 billion, a PE ratio of 30.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.25. KLA Co. has a one year low of $355.88 and a one year high of $658.78. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $572.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $516.82.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $6.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.91 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. KLA had a net margin of 27.98% and a return on equity of 107.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $7.38 EPS. On average, analysts predict that KLA Co. will post 22.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on KLAC shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of KLA from $529.00 to $500.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. New Street Research started coverage on shares of KLA in a research note on Monday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $730.00 target price for the company. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of KLA from $475.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of KLA from $565.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of KLA from $560.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, KLA currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $607.50.

KLA Company Profile

(Free Report)

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

