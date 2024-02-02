Financial Counselors Inc. Trims Stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Financial Counselors Inc. lowered its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 4.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,655 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 208 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in American Express were worth $694,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Accurate Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Express by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,588 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Blume Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Express by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,112 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Lafayette Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Express by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc. now owns 1,589 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Express by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 3,198 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $557,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Strategy Asset Managers LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Express by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 1,818 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.08% of the company’s stock.

American Express Stock Performance

Shares of AXP stock opened at $203.22 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $148.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $182.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $166.13. American Express has a 12-month low of $140.91 and a 12-month high of $205.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71.

American Express Dividend Announcement

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The payment services company reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by ($0.02). American Express had a return on equity of 31.01% and a net margin of 13.84%. The business had revenue of $15.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.07 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that American Express will post 12.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 4th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.41%.

Insider Transactions at American Express

In other news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 21,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total transaction of $3,536,276.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 125,646 shares in the company, valued at $21,149,991.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 11,344 shares of American Express stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.87, for a total value of $1,802,221.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 88,376 shares in the company, valued at $14,040,295.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 21,008 shares of American Express stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total value of $3,536,276.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 125,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,149,991.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,381 shares of company stock worth $6,769,954 over the last quarter. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on American Express from $208.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded American Express from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $167.00 to $205.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. StockNews.com upgraded American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. HSBC initiated coverage on American Express in a report on Friday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $181.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt initiated coverage on American Express in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $186.39.

American Express Profile

(Free Report)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

Featured Articles

