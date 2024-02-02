Financial Review: DynTek (OTCMKTS:DYNE) and OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX)

DynTek (OTCMKTS:DYNE – Get Free Report) and OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, earnings, valuation and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares DynTek and OptimizeRx’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DynTek N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A OptimizeRx $62.45 million 4.30 -$11.44 million ($0.80) -18.49

DynTek has higher earnings, but lower revenue than OptimizeRx.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Risk and Volatility

77.8% of OptimizeRx shares are held by institutional investors. 4.5% of DynTek shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.4% of OptimizeRx shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

DynTek has a beta of 0.41, meaning that its stock price is 59% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, OptimizeRx has a beta of 1.02, meaning that its stock price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares DynTek and OptimizeRx’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DynTek N/A N/A N/A OptimizeRx -21.88% -9.24% -8.71%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for DynTek and OptimizeRx, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DynTek 0 0 0 0 N/A OptimizeRx 0 1 7 0 2.88

OptimizeRx has a consensus target price of $16.00, suggesting a potential upside of 8.18%. Given OptimizeRx’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe OptimizeRx is more favorable than DynTek.

Summary

OptimizeRx beats DynTek on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About DynTek

DynTek, Inc. provides professional information technology services to mid-market commercial businesses, state and local government agencies, and educational institutions. It offers infrastructure and data center solutions, including advanced networking, security, server virtualization, and servers and storage solutions; and Microsoft platform solutions comprising management and virtualization, messaging, communications, desktop, data platform, identity and security, portals and collaboration, and midmarket solutions. The company also provides endpoint computing solutions, such as desktop and application, application and desktop virtualization, and desktop management solutions; and talent acquisition and staff augmentation solutions. In addition, it engages in value-added resale of hardware and software products. The company was formerly known as TekInsight, Inc. and changed its name to DynTek, Inc. in December 2001. DynTek, Inc. was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

About OptimizeRx

OptimizeRx Corporation, a digital health technology company, provides various solutions to life sciences organizations, healthcare providers (HCPs), and patients. Its products and applications include Evidence-Based Physician Engagement solution to assist HCPs in identifying patients who may be qualified for specific therapies, raise awareness of patient access pathways, and identify early indicators of non-adherence among patient populations; and Point of Care Banner messaging solution to deliver a variety of awareness and messaging within the clinical workflow. The company also offers Social Network Banner Messaging solution to deliver banner messaging to HCPs within their social network apps; Institutional Account-based Banner Messaging solution that provides its clients access to delivering banner messaging online and on the intranets of targeted health system accounts; and Financial Messaging solution, which provides prescribers visibility to branded copay offers and other patient support programs directly within their electronic health record and/or e-Prescribe systems. In addition, it provides Patient Engagement, a technology solution that provides digital messaging services through its cloud-based Mobile Health Messenger platform; HIPAA-compliant automated mobile messaging platform, which allows pharmaceutical manufactures and related entities to directly engage with patients to enhance regimen compliance; and Therapy Initiation Workflow, a group of digital solutions that focuses on accelerating patient access to treatments where time-consuming medical documentation is required of HCPs prior to pharmacies dispensing prescribed drugs. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Rochester, Michigan.

