Financial Survey: Smead Value C (NASDAQ:SVFCX) and Information Analysis (OTCMKTS:IAIC)

Smead Value C (NASDAQ:SVFCX – Get Free Report) and Information Analysis (OTCMKTS:IAIC – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, profitability, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Smead Value C and Information Analysis’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Smead Value C N/A N/A -17.75% Information Analysis 3.72% 18.48% 9.33%

Volatility & Risk

Smead Value C has a beta of 0.11, meaning that its stock price is 89% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Information Analysis has a beta of 3.25, meaning that its stock price is 225% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Smead Value C 0 0 0 0 N/A Information Analysis 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

60.2% of Smead Value C shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.3% of Smead Value C shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 23.8% of Information Analysis shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Smead Value C and Information Analysis’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Smead Value C N/A N/A -$6.48 million N/A N/A Information Analysis $13.90 million 0.00 $410,000.00 $0.04 N/A

Information Analysis has higher revenue and earnings than Smead Value C.

Summary

Information Analysis beats Smead Value C on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Smead Value C

SVF Investment Corp. 3 does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was formerly known as SVF Investment III Corp. and changed its name to SVF Investment Corp. 3 in January 2021. SVF Investment Corp. 3 was incorporated in 2020 and is based in San Carlos, California.

About Information Analysis

Information Analysis, Inc. provides information technology services. The firm engages in the business of modernizing client information systems, developing and maintaining information technology systems, and performing consulting services to government and commercial organizations. It specializes in legacy systems modernization, ebusiness solutions, enterprise portals, system migration and re-hosting services, and enterprise application integration. The company was founded by Sandor Rosenberg in 1979 and is headquartered in Fairfax, VA.

