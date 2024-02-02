Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. Decreases Stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,433 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 412 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ comprises about 7.2% of Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $5,887,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 113.5% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,777,618 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,134,368,000 after acquiring an additional 48,423,350 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 156,045.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,491,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,580,806,000 after buying an additional 43,463,232 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 296.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,523,694 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,887,663,000 after buying an additional 7,868,131 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,815,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,477,628,000 after buying an additional 1,533,114 shares during the period. Finally, Senator Investment Group LP bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 2nd quarter valued at about $319,548,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.95% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:QQQ traded up $6.95 on Friday, hitting $428.83. The stock had a trading volume of 28,323,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,692,066. The business’s fifty day moving average is $405.76 and its 200 day moving average is $382.15. Invesco QQQ has a 52 week low of $285.19 and a 52 week high of $429.85.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th were given a dividend of $0.2158 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 27th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

