Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. Grows Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,913 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF accounts for about 1.9% of Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VOT. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $55,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $219.40. 46,442 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 152,041. The stock has a market cap of $11.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.70 and a beta of 1.10. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $179.43 and a 52-week high of $221.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $213.70 and its 200 day moving average is $204.19.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

