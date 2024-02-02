Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. Has $313,000 Position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. lowered its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Free Report) by 5.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,636 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 204 shares during the quarter. Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $313,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the first quarter worth $30,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the second quarter worth $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the third quarter worth $31,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC acquired a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 71.4% in the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 425 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.11% of the company’s stock.

Get C.H. Robinson Worldwide alerts:

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Trading Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ CHRW traded up $0.57 on Friday, reaching $74.07. The company had a trading volume of 1,007,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,498,581. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $85.43 and its 200-day moving average is $87.64. The stock has a market cap of $8.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.27, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.57 and a 52 week high of $106.36.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Dividend Announcement

C.H. Robinson Worldwide ( NASDAQ:CHRW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The transportation company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.02. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 27.74% and a net margin of 1.85%. The company had revenue of $4.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 90.04%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet lowered C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America dropped their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $92.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, C.H. Robinson Worldwide currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.47.

View Our Latest Report on C.H. Robinson Worldwide

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other C.H. Robinson Worldwide news, CEO David P. Bozeman purchased 1,807 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $82.91 per share, for a total transaction of $149,818.37. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 144,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,971,457.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Profile

(Free Report)

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHRW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.