Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. Increases Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,126 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for about 3.9% of Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $3,213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Power Corp of Canada bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter worth $26,000. Hoey Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 170.0% during the third quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. LWM Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 106.7% in the third quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the second quarter worth $47,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VTI stock traded up $1.67 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $244.77. 1,829,239 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,500,467. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $190.18 and a 52 week high of $245.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $234.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $224.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $345.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

