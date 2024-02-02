Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. Purchases 519 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,140 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF comprises approximately 1.5% of Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 48,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,544,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,539,000 after purchasing an additional 2,910 shares during the last quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 26,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,919,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 136,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,208,000 after purchasing an additional 3,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $1,162,000.
Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance
Shares of SCHG stock traded up $1.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $88.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 772,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,531,800. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.72. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $58.40 and a 52 week high of $88.20. The company has a market cap of $22.72 billion, a PE ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.10.
Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Profile
Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.
