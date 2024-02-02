Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. Sells 131 Shares of SPDR MSCI USA Gender Diversity Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SHE)

Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of SPDR MSCI USA Gender Diversity Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SHE – Free Report) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,986 shares of the company’s stock after selling 131 shares during the quarter. Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. owned 0.21% of SPDR MSCI USA Gender Diversity Index ETF worth $424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SHE. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI USA Gender Diversity Index ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI USA Gender Diversity Index ETF by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 36,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,353,000 after acquiring an additional 2,148 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI USA Gender Diversity Index ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $264,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI USA Gender Diversity Index ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 57,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,347,000 after acquiring an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI USA Gender Diversity Index ETF by 56.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 33,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,572,000 after acquiring an additional 12,277 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SHE traded up $1.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $99.86. 2,867 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,097. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $234.67 million, a PE ratio of 15.50 and a beta of 1.01. SPDR MSCI USA Gender Diversity Index ETF has a 52-week low of $77.71 and a 52-week high of $99.98.

The SPDR SSGA Gender Diversity Index ETF (SHE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US large- and mid-sized companies promoting gender diversity whilst exhibiting a relatively high proportion of women throughout all levels of their organizations.

