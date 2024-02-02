Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. Sells 86 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,427 shares of the company’s stock after selling 86 shares during the quarter. Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VBK. Goodwin Investment Advisory raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 80.9% during the first quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 49.5% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 101.3% during the second quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF stock traded down $0.89 on Friday, hitting $237.84. 97,839 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 288,371. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $195.63 and a 52 week high of $246.18. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $233.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $223.95.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

