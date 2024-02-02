Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. Trims Stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,960 shares of the company’s stock after selling 276 shares during the period. Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $768,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SPYG. DAGCO Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $297,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $246,000. Ignite Planners LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 121.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 27,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,609,000 after buying an additional 14,884 shares during the last quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 22,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,333,000 after buying an additional 998 shares during the last quarter.

Stock Performance

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF stock traded up $1.37 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $69.35. The company had a trading volume of 955,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,026,722. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $64.96 and a 200 day moving average of $62.30. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $50.98 and a 52-week high of $69.37.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

