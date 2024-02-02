FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV) Short Interest Down 6.8% in January

FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,370,000 shares, a decrease of 6.8% from the December 31st total of 1,470,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 828,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in FinVolution Group in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Adero Partners LLC purchased a new stake in FinVolution Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new stake in FinVolution Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in FinVolution Group in the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of FinVolution Group during the second quarter worth $57,000. 31.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FinVolution Group Stock Performance

NYSE:FINV opened at $4.83 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.96. FinVolution Group has a one year low of $3.55 and a one year high of $6.05. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.51.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FinVolution Group ( NYSE:FINV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 20th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $438.26 million during the quarter. FinVolution Group had a net margin of 19.17% and a return on equity of 19.14%.

Separately, Nomura initiated coverage on FinVolution Group in a research note on Monday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

FinVolution Group Company Profile

FinVolution Group operates in the online consumer finance industry. The company operates a fintech platform that is empowered by proprietary technologies connects underserved borrowers with financial institutions. It operates in China and internationally. The company was formerly known as PPDAI Group Inc and changed its name to FinVolution Group in November 2019.

Featured Articles

