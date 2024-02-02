First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) Given New $20.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the bank’s stock.

FHB has been the topic of a number of other reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of First Hawaiian from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of First Hawaiian to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, First Hawaiian presently has an average rating of Reduce and a consensus price target of $21.80.

Get First Hawaiian alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on FHB

First Hawaiian Stock Down 1.7 %

FHB stock opened at $21.33 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 1.05. First Hawaiian has a twelve month low of $15.08 and a twelve month high of $28.28.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $210.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.09 million. First Hawaiian had a return on equity of 9.87% and a net margin of 20.90%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that First Hawaiian will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

First Hawaiian Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. First Hawaiian’s payout ratio is 56.52%.

Insider Activity at First Hawaiian

In related news, insider Christopher L. Dods sold 4,350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.35, for a total value of $88,522.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 52,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,070,064.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Hawaiian

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Olstein Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in First Hawaiian by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. now owns 109,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,963,000 after buying an additional 26,000 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of First Hawaiian during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $730,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of First Hawaiian by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 14,210 shares of the bank’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 3,076 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of First Hawaiian by 57.5% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,530 shares of the bank’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 2,748 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of First Hawaiian by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 277,967 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,006,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.63% of the company’s stock.

First Hawaiian Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, include checking and savings accounts, and other deposit accounts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Hawaiian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Hawaiian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.