Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Price Target Increased to $222.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Free Report) had its target price lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $217.00 to $222.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on FIVE. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Five Below from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the company from $215.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Five Below from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their target price for the company from $220.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Five Below from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on shares of Five Below from $235.00 to $230.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Five Below from $195.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $223.05.

Get Five Below alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Five Below

Five Below Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FIVE opened at $182.54 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $195.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $183.98. Five Below has a one year low of $144.57 and a one year high of $220.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.71, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.24.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The specialty retailer reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.03. Five Below had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 19.42%. The business had revenue of $736.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $728.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Five Below will post 5.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Five Below

In related news, Director Thomas Vellios sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.82, for a total transaction of $1,858,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 333,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,007,576.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Five Below

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Five Below by 2,513.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,892,692 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $801,779,000 after acquiring an additional 3,743,768 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Five Below in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $99,794,000. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Five Below by 83.6% in the second quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 1,143,857 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $219,947,000 after purchasing an additional 520,724 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Five Below by 89.1% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,035,592 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $166,627,000 after purchasing an additional 487,948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Five Below by 21.4% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,676,533 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $423,883,000 after purchasing an additional 471,349 shares during the last quarter.

Five Below Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Five Below Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Below and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.