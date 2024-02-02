Flexible Solutions International (NYSE:FSI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Flexible Solutions International (NYSE:FSI – Get Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Flexible Solutions International from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd.

Get Flexible Solutions International alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Flexible Solutions International

Flexible Solutions International Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:FSI opened at $1.90 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.64 million, a PE ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Flexible Solutions International has a twelve month low of $1.36 and a twelve month high of $3.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.20.

Flexible Solutions International (NYSE:FSI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $8.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.93 million. Flexible Solutions International had a return on equity of 10.21% and a net margin of 8.99%. On average, equities analysts predict that Flexible Solutions International will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Flexible Solutions International

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Flexible Solutions International by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 60,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 11,006 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Flexible Solutions International in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Flexible Solutions International in the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Flexible Solutions International in the 2nd quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Flexible Solutions International by 81.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 274,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 123,600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.90% of the company’s stock.

About Flexible Solutions International

(Get Free Report)

Flexible Solutions International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals that slow the evaporation of water in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Energy and Water Conservation Products, and Biodegradable Polymers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Flexible Solutions International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flexible Solutions International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.