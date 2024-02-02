Forbes Financial Planning Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG)

Forbes Financial Planning Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Free Report) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 98,075 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the period. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF comprises 7.7% of Forbes Financial Planning Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Forbes Financial Planning Inc. owned about 0.30% of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF worth $7,186,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 10.5% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 70,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,912,000 after purchasing an additional 6,695 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 155.3% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 6,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after acquiring an additional 4,248 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 76.2% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 217,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,242,000 after acquiring an additional 94,098 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $386,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 13.9% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF stock traded down $0.59 during trading on Friday, hitting $81.85. The stock had a trading volume of 36,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 200,518. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.98. The stock has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 1.12. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $68.64 and a 12 month high of $85.36.

About SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

