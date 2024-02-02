Forbes Financial Planning Inc. Increases Position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

Forbes Financial Planning Inc. increased its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Free Report) by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,406 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,166 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF comprises approximately 1.3% of Forbes Financial Planning Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Forbes Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $1,213,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 1,508.8% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 547 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the period. Finally, Meitav Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the second quarter worth about $48,000.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF stock traded up $0.88 during trading on Friday, reaching $97.72. 112,178 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 314,342. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $93.25 and its 200 day moving average is $88.96. The firm has a market cap of $12.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 0.98. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $75.92 and a 1 year high of $97.80.

About Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSLC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks comprising 4 sub-indexes: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

