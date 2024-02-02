Forefront Analytics LLC Acquires 299 Shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Forefront Analytics LLC raised its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,750 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 299 shares during the quarter. Forefront Analytics LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $1,056,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 17,845.3% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 13,189,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,606,000 after purchasing an additional 13,115,742 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 435.0% during the second quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 3,298,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,633,000 after purchasing an additional 2,681,989 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $488,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 13.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,322,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,989,000 after purchasing an additional 869,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,202,000.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of FLOT stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $50.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,684,625 shares. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $50.76 and a 52-week high of $51.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $50.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.73.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

