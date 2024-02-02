Forefront Analytics LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV)

Forefront Analytics LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV – Free Report) by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,987 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,772 shares during the period. Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF accounts for about 2.7% of Forefront Analytics LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Forefront Analytics LLC owned 0.26% of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF worth $4,761,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $82,000.

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF Price Performance

Shares of EDV stock traded down $2.51 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $77.56. The stock had a trading volume of 299,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 580,570. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.91. Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $62.30 and a 12 month high of $94.30.

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Bloomberg Barclays U.S. Treasury STRIPS 20-30 Year Equal Par Bond Index.

