Forefront Analytics LLC Has $55,000 Position in Nkarta, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKTX)

Forefront Analytics LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nkarta, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKTX – Free Report) by 282.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,657 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,290 shares during the period. Forefront Analytics LLC owned 0.08% of Nkarta worth $55,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nkarta by 735.3% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 4,147 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nkarta by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 842,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,585,000 after buying an additional 210,700 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Nkarta by 69.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 234,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,663,000 after buying an additional 96,100 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Nkarta by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 276,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,144,000 after buying an additional 2,806 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Nkarta by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 27,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 1,554 shares during the period. 80.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NKTX has been the subject of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Nkarta in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Nkarta from $15.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Raymond James raised shares of Nkarta from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Nkarta from $10.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th.

Shares of NKTX traded down $0.90 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.71. 1,307,855 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,983,292. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.31. The company has a market cap of $476.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.96 and a beta of 0.62. Nkarta, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.28 and a 1 year high of $11.62.

Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by $0.15. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nkarta, Inc. will post -2.5 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Paul J. Hastings sold 9,697 shares of Nkarta stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.74, for a total transaction of $84,751.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 390,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,413,031.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider David Shook sold 3,552 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.74, for a total transaction of $31,044.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 114,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,004,925.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Paul J. Hastings sold 9,697 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.74, for a total transaction of $84,751.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 390,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,413,031.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Nkarta, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cell therapies for cancer treatment. The company's approach for cellular immunotherapy involves chimeric antigen receptors on the surface of a lymphocyte that enable the cell to recognize specific proteins or antigens that are present on the surface of tumor cells.

