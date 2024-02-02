Forefront Analytics LLC Raises Stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Forefront Analytics LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,006 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,161 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of Forefront Analytics LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Forefront Analytics LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $1,579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BNDX. Defined Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 30.8% during the second quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $810,000 after purchasing an additional 3,905 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 6.1% during the second quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 52,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,576,000 after purchasing an additional 3,025 shares during the period. Lincoln Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,355,000. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 25.3% during the second quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 134,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,584,000 after purchasing an additional 27,233 shares during the period. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 495.3% during the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 9,113 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BNDX traded down $0.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $48.85. 1,040,360 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,788,172. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $47.30 and a 52-week high of $51.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $49.35 and its 200-day moving average is $48.63.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.0859 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total International Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.08.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

