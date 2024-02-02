Forefront Analytics LLC Sells 5,595 Shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF)

Forefront Analytics LLC lowered its position in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF – Free Report) by 3.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 145,421 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,595 shares during the quarter. iShares Global Infrastructure ETF accounts for 3.6% of Forefront Analytics LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Forefront Analytics LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF were worth $6,295,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IGF. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 9.0% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 66,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,132,000 after purchasing an additional 5,493 shares in the last quarter. All Season Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 24.2% during the second quarter. All Season Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 12,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 2,473 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 136.0% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 394,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,633,000 after purchasing an additional 227,309 shares in the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA lifted its stake in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 11.9% during the second quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 54,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,537,000 after purchasing an additional 5,732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF in the second quarter worth about $27,000.

Get iShares Global Infrastructure ETF alerts:

iShares Global Infrastructure ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IGF traded down $0.62 during trading on Friday, hitting $45.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 257,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 459,804. iShares Global Infrastructure ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.38 and a fifty-two week high of $49.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $46.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.27. The company has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of 20.87 and a beta of 0.80.

iShares Global Infrastructure ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Global Infrastructure ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a $0.907 dividend. This is a boost from iShares Global Infrastructure ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th.

(Free Report)

The iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (IGF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Infrastructure index, a market-cap-weighted index of global infrastructure companies. IGF was launched on Dec 10, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Infrastructure ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Infrastructure ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.