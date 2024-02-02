Forefront Analytics LLC Takes $95,000 Position in Zura Bio Limited (NASDAQ:ZURA)

Forefront Analytics LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zura Bio Limited (NASDAQ:ZURA – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 14,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great Point Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zura Bio during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,019,000. Suvretta Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Zura Bio in the 2nd quarter valued at about $23,370,000. Deep Track Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Zura Bio in the 2nd quarter valued at about $20,689,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Zura Bio in the second quarter worth about $5,554,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Zura Bio during the second quarter worth approximately $3,848,000.

Zura Bio Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ZURA traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.20. 35,403 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 206,999. Zura Bio Limited has a 52 week low of $2.80 and a 52 week high of $37.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.44.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Zura Bio ( NASDAQ:ZURA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.07. Research analysts predict that Zura Bio Limited will post -2.74 EPS for the current year.

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on Zura Bio in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.60.

Zura Bio Profile

Zura Bio Limited, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing novel medicines for immune and inflammatory disorders. It develops ZB-168, an anti IL7R a inhibitor that impact on diseases driven by IL7 and TSLP biological pathways; and Torudokimab, a monoclonal antibody that neutralizes IL33, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial development.

