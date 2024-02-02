Fortis (TSE:FTS) Price Target Raised to C$55.00 at National Bankshares

Fortis (TSE:FTS – Free Report) had its price target boosted by National Bankshares from C$52.00 to C$55.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Fortis from C$49.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Fortis from C$58.00 to C$59.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Fortis from C$57.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Fortis from C$63.00 to C$61.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Fortis from C$53.00 to C$50.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$57.58.

Fortis stock opened at C$54.17 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$54.68 and its 200-day moving average is C$54.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.96, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.71. Fortis has a 1 year low of C$49.82 and a 1 year high of C$62.00. The company has a market cap of C$26.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.53, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.19.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.36%. Fortis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.38%.

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 443,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 102,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,328 megawatts (MW), including 68 MW of solar capacity and 250 MV of wind capacity.

