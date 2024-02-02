Fortune Brands Innovations (NYSE:FBIN) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Fortune Brands Innovations (NYSE:FBIN – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 4.200-4.400 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 4.190. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.8 billion-$4.9 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.9 billion. Fortune Brands Innovations also updated its FY24 guidance to $4.20-4.40 EPS.

Shares of NYSE FBIN traded down $1.64 during trading on Friday, reaching $77.14. The company had a trading volume of 362,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,121,110. Fortune Brands Innovations has a twelve month low of $54.10 and a twelve month high of $80.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.73 billion, a PE ratio of 24.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $75.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Fortune Brands Innovations (NYSE:FBIN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Fortune Brands Innovations had a return on equity of 22.61% and a net margin of 8.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Fortune Brands Innovations will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. This is an increase from Fortune Brands Innovations’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Fortune Brands Innovations’s payout ratio is currently 29.02%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Fortune Brands Innovations from $68.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a market perform rating and issued a $82.00 price objective (up previously from $76.00) on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Fortune Brands Innovations from $74.00 to $63.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Fortune Brands Innovations from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Fortune Brands Innovations from $90.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Fortune Brands Innovations presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $73.40.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations in the second quarter worth about $46,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations in the second quarter worth about $55,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations in the third quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations in the second quarter worth about $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Water Innovations; and Outdoors & Security. The Water Innovations segment manufactures or assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, Aqualisa, and Shaws brands.

