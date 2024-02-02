Fortune Brands Innovations (NYSE:FBIN) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Fortune Brands Innovations (NYSE:FBIN – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.20-4.40 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.20. The company issued revenue guidance of ~$4.79-4.88 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.73 billion. Fortune Brands Innovations also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 4.200-4.400 EPS.

Fortune Brands Innovations Stock Down 2.3 %

NYSE FBIN traded down $1.85 on Friday, hitting $76.93. 292,703 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,116,238. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $75.64 and a 200 day moving average of $68.78. Fortune Brands Innovations has a twelve month low of $54.10 and a twelve month high of $80.91. The company has a market capitalization of $9.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Fortune Brands Innovations (NYSE:FBIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.02. Fortune Brands Innovations had a return on equity of 22.61% and a net margin of 8.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. Fortune Brands Innovations’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Fortune Brands Innovations will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fortune Brands Innovations Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. This is a boost from Fortune Brands Innovations’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. Fortune Brands Innovations’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.02%.

FBIN has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Fortune Brands Innovations from $68.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a market perform rating and issued a $82.00 price objective (up from $76.00) on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Fortune Brands Innovations in a report on Friday, January 19th. They issued a market perform rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Fortune Brands Innovations from $74.00 to $63.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Fortune Brands Innovations from $90.00 to $88.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $73.40.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fortune Brands Innovations

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations in the second quarter valued at $17,586,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations in the second quarter valued at $2,522,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations during the second quarter worth $265,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations during the second quarter worth $1,094,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations during the second quarter worth $2,295,000. 87.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Fortune Brands Innovations

Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Water Innovations; and Outdoors & Security. The Water Innovations segment manufactures or assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, Aqualisa, and Shaws brands.

