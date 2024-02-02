Fox Run Management L.L.C. Acquires New Position in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Free Report) (TSE:BCE) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 10,503 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $401,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of BCE in the second quarter valued at about $1,543,572,000. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in BCE by 2.1% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 15,712,011 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $575,871,000 after buying an additional 323,998 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in BCE by 1.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 14,536,809 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $662,797,000 after buying an additional 239,750 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in BCE by 53.5% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 13,375,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $742,107,000 after buying an additional 4,661,300 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in BCE by 3.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,200,273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $553,619,000 after buying an additional 496,949 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.30% of the company’s stock.

Get BCE alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on BCE. TD Securities raised shares of BCE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of BCE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BCE in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of BCE from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.60.

BCE Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:BCE opened at $40.88 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $40.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.14. The stock has a market cap of $37.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 0.61. BCE Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.15 and a fifty-two week high of $48.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

BCE (NYSE:BCE – Get Free Report) (TSE:BCE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.60. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.56 billion. BCE had a net margin of 9.37% and a return on equity of 16.28%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that BCE Inc. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BCE Company Profile

(Free Report)

BCE Inc, a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers integrated digital wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Free Report) (TSE:BCE).

Receive News & Ratings for BCE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BCE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.