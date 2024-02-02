Fox Run Management L.L.C. Buys Shares of 23,637 First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 23,637 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $427,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Hawaiian by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,071,328 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $352,181,000 after purchasing an additional 77,377 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in First Hawaiian by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,545,110 shares of the bank’s stock worth $358,246,000 after acquiring an additional 267,548 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in First Hawaiian by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 14,037,353 shares of the bank’s stock worth $289,591,000 after acquiring an additional 629,893 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in First Hawaiian by 36.7% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,789,722 shares of the bank’s stock worth $158,303,000 after acquiring an additional 2,359,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in First Hawaiian by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,220,533 shares of the bank’s stock worth $173,491,000 after acquiring an additional 622,623 shares in the last quarter. 97.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get First Hawaiian alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other First Hawaiian news, insider Christopher L. Dods sold 4,350 shares of First Hawaiian stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.35, for a total value of $88,522.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 52,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,070,064.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on FHB shares. StockNews.com upgraded First Hawaiian to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. TheStreet upgraded First Hawaiian from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on First Hawaiian from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $21.80.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on First Hawaiian

First Hawaiian Stock Down 1.7 %

NASDAQ:FHB opened at $21.33 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.88. The company has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 1.03. First Hawaiian, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.08 and a 52-week high of $28.28.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $210.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.09 million. First Hawaiian had a return on equity of 9.87% and a net margin of 20.90%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that First Hawaiian, Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Hawaiian Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.88%. First Hawaiian’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.52%.

First Hawaiian Profile

(Free Report)

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, include checking and savings accounts, and other deposit accounts.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FHB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Hawaiian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Hawaiian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.