Fox Run Management L.L.C. Has $358,000 Stock Position in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. reduced its position in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK – Free Report) by 38.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 29,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 18,406 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts were worth $358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 1.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 47,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $937,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 3.9% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 30,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 35.2% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 1.4% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 104,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,043,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 27.6% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506 shares during the last quarter. 91.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Park Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Park Hotels & Resorts from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Park Hotels & Resorts from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Park Hotels & Resorts from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Park Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.60.

Park Hotels & Resorts Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PK opened at $15.29 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.78. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.70 and a 52 week high of $17.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 2.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of -56.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 2.02.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.29). Park Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 2.07% and a negative return on equity of 1.36%. The company had revenue of $679.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $667.05 million. Analysts predict that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Park Hotels & Resorts Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were given a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. Park Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is -1,377.78%.

Park Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Park is one of the largest publicly-traded lodging REITs with a diverse portfolio of iconic and market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio currently consists of 43 premium-branded hotels and resorts (excluding the Hilton San Francisco Hotels) with over 26,000 rooms primarily located in prime city center and resort locations.

See Also

