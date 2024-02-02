Fox Run Management L.L.C. Has $368,000 Stock Position in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. decreased its position in shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Free Report) by 54.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,704 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 5,519 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Textron were worth $368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its position in shares of Textron by 6,300.0% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 448 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of Textron by 109.0% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 443 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of Textron by 100.0% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 600 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Textron by 393.9% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 489 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Textron in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Textron alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on TXT. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 price objective on shares of Textron in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price target on Textron from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Textron from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Textron from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating on shares of Textron in a report on Friday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.50.

Textron Stock Up 1.3 %

NYSE:TXT opened at $85.81 on Friday. Textron Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.27 and a 12-month high of $86.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.38.

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The aerospace company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. Textron had a return on equity of 16.05% and a net margin of 6.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Textron Inc. will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Textron Company Profile

(Free Report)

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, Textron eAviation, and Finance. The Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Textron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Textron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.