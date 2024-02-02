Fox Run Management L.L.C. Makes New Investment in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 2,567 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $390,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new stake in Tetra Tech during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Tetra Tech during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in Tetra Tech by 79.9% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 241 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Tetra Tech by 165.9% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millburn Ridgefield Corp bought a new stake in Tetra Tech during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Dan L. Batrack sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.51, for a total value of $3,553,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,843,894.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Brian N. Carter sold 1,474 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.58, for a total value of $244,064.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,384,248.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dan L. Batrack sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.51, for a total value of $3,553,220.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,843,894.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,232 shares of company stock valued at $5,231,987 in the last quarter. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on TTEK shares. KeyCorp started coverage on Tetra Tech in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $191.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Tetra Tech in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Tetra Tech from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.75.

Tetra Tech Stock Up 3.9 %

Tetra Tech stock opened at $164.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $164.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $161.22. The company has a market cap of $8.78 billion, a PE ratio of 38.03 and a beta of 0.95. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $131.19 and a fifty-two week high of $173.27.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $974.00 million. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 21.55% and a net margin of 4.77%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.34 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 5.9 EPS for the current year.

Tetra Tech Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.07%.

Tetra Tech Profile

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG). The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information management, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, project management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

