Fox Run Management L.L.C. Sells 855 Shares of Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. lowered its position in shares of Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI – Free Report) by 10.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,652 shares of the company’s stock after selling 855 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Impinj were worth $421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PI. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Impinj by 153.3% during the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 482,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,274,000 after buying an additional 292,158 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Impinj by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,189,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,610,000 after buying an additional 168,597 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Impinj by 192.8% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 237,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,958,000 after buying an additional 156,551 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Impinj by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,251,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,124,000 after purchasing an additional 153,039 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of Impinj in the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,500,000.

PI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Roth Mkm dropped their price objective on Impinj from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com raised Impinj to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Susquehanna started coverage on Impinj in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They set a “positive” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Impinj from $101.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Impinj from $85.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.38.

In other Impinj news, CEO Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 1,001 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.76, for a total transaction of $89,849.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 251,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,533,440.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Impinj news, CEO Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 1,001 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.76, for a total transaction of $89,849.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 251,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,533,440.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Cary Baker sold 1,468 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.94, for a total value of $121,755.92. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,463,913.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 106,705 shares of company stock valued at $8,401,329 and sold 5,565 shares valued at $473,718. 17.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PI stock opened at $101.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.92, a current ratio of 8.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.09. The business has a 50 day moving average of $88.41 and a 200-day moving average of $72.42. Impinj, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.39 and a 12-month high of $144.90.

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its platform, which comprises multiple product families, wirelessly connects individual items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company's platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

