Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.36

Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Get Free Report) (TSE:FNV) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.36 per share by the basic materials company on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th. This is a boost from Franco-Nevada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34.

Franco-Nevada has raised its dividend payment by an average of 9.7% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 10 consecutive years. Franco-Nevada has a dividend payout ratio of 36.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Franco-Nevada to earn $3.24 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 42.0%.

Get Franco-Nevada alerts:

Franco-Nevada Stock Up 2.3 %

Franco-Nevada stock opened at $110.77 on Friday. Franco-Nevada has a 12-month low of $102.29 and a 12-month high of $161.25. The company has a market capitalization of $21.29 billion, a PE ratio of 31.29, a PEG ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $110.00 and its 200 day moving average is $126.91.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Franco-Nevada ( NYSE:FNV Get Free Report ) (TSE:FNV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $309.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $317.93 million. Franco-Nevada had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 55.10%. Franco-Nevada’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Franco-Nevada will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FNV. Sheets Smith Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Franco-Nevada in the 1st quarter worth about $238,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in shares of Franco-Nevada in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Franco-Nevada in the first quarter worth about $47,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Franco-Nevada in the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its stake in Franco-Nevada by 1,213.3% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,090 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on FNV. Scotiabank cut their price target on Franco-Nevada from $159.00 to $141.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. TD Securities lowered their price target on Franco-Nevada from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from $148.00 to $141.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from $219.00 to $214.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Franco-Nevada in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Franco-Nevada presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.44.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on FNV

Franco-Nevada Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in Latin America, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Franco-Nevada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franco-Nevada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.