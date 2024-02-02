Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) Stock Holdings Raised by Trillium Asset Management LLC

Trillium Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT – Free Report) by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,425 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,504 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC owned 0.09% of Freshpet worth $2,795,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Freshpet by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,327,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,745,000 after purchasing an additional 107,824 shares during the last quarter. Jana Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Freshpet by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jana Partners LLC now owns 4,289,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,298,000 after buying an additional 275,374 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Freshpet by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,479,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,094,000 after buying an additional 170,766 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Freshpet by 29.9% during the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,630,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,102,000 after buying an additional 605,618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Freshpet by 47.6% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,545,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,519,000 after buying an additional 820,482 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:FRPT traded down $0.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $87.05. The company had a trading volume of 51,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 551,998. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $82.44 and its 200 day moving average is $73.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a PE ratio of -80.77 and a beta of 1.18. Freshpet, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.13 and a twelve month high of $89.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 4.81 and a current ratio of 5.52.

Freshpet ( NASDAQ:FRPT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.01. Freshpet had a negative net margin of 7.22% and a negative return on equity of 5.37%. The business had revenue of $200.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.39) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Freshpet, Inc. will post -0.89 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FRPT. TheStreet raised shares of Freshpet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Freshpet in a research report on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Freshpet in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Freshpet in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Freshpet from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.60.

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

