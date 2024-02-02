FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday.

FS Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ FSBW opened at $36.30 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.39 and a 200-day moving average of $32.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $283.14 million, a PE ratio of 7.96 and a beta of 0.98. FS Bancorp has a 52-week low of $26.08 and a 52-week high of $38.70.

FS Bancorp Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 8th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. This is a positive change from FS Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 7th. FS Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.93%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FS Bancorp

About FS Bancorp

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in FS Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $225,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of FS Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $281,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in FS Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $96,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in FS Bancorp by 69.7% during the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,902 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 6,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its stake in FS Bancorp by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 88,910 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,674,000 after purchasing an additional 12,040 shares in the last quarter. 59.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FS Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for 1st Security Bank of Washington that provides banking and financial services to local families, local and regional businesses, and industry niches. The company operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Banking; and Home Lending. It offers various deposit instruments, including checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

