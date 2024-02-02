FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday.
FS Bancorp Stock Performance
NASDAQ FSBW opened at $36.30 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.39 and a 200-day moving average of $32.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $283.14 million, a PE ratio of 7.96 and a beta of 0.98. FS Bancorp has a 52-week low of $26.08 and a 52-week high of $38.70.
FS Bancorp Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 8th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. This is a positive change from FS Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 7th. FS Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.93%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On FS Bancorp
About FS Bancorp
FS Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for 1st Security Bank of Washington that provides banking and financial services to local families, local and regional businesses, and industry niches. The company operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Banking; and Home Lending. It offers various deposit instruments, including checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than FS Bancorp
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- 5 best stocks to buy in a bear market
- How to Invest in E-Commerce: A Guide
- 2 REIT stocks set to surge due to red hot data center demand
- Stock Dividend Cuts Happen Are You Ready?
- How and when to use LEAPS stock options
Receive News & Ratings for FS Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FS Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.