Fund 1 Investments, Llc Buys 20,000 Shares of Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS) Stock

Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS – Get Free Report) major shareholder Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.50 per share, with a total value of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 4,736,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,522,467.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Fund 1 Investments, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 29th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 18,000 shares of Tilly’s stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.42 per share, with a total value of $133,560.00.

On Wednesday, January 24th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 16,000 shares of Tilly’s stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.51 per share, with a total value of $120,160.00.

On Monday, January 22nd, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 3,000 shares of Tilly’s stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.57 per share, with a total value of $22,710.00.

On Friday, January 19th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 24,500 shares of Tilly’s stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.44 per share, with a total value of $182,280.00.

On Wednesday, January 17th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 24,000 shares of Tilly’s stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.40 per share, with a total value of $177,600.00.

On Friday, January 12th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 15,500 shares of Tilly’s stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.39 per share, with a total value of $114,545.00.

On Wednesday, January 10th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 13,900 shares of Tilly’s stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.24 per share, with a total value of $100,636.00.

On Monday, January 8th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 30,302 shares of Tilly’s stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.19 per share, with a total value of $217,871.38.

On Friday, January 5th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 26,000 shares of Tilly’s stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.33 per share, with a total value of $190,580.00.

On Tuesday, January 2nd, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 6,000 shares of Tilly’s stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.52 per share, with a total value of $45,120.00.

Tilly’s Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE TLYS opened at $7.48 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $224.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.26 and a beta of 1.61. Tilly’s, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.05 and a 12-month high of $9.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.06.

Institutional Trading of Tilly’s

Tilly’s ( NYSE:TLYS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $166.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.19 million. Tilly’s had a negative return on equity of 8.11% and a negative net margin of 2.16%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Tilly’s, Inc. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Tilly’s by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,320 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,689 shares during the period. State of Wyoming increased its position in Tilly’s by 51.4% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 5,263 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,787 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Tilly’s by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 131,314 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 1,985 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Tilly’s by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,535 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,080 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Tilly’s by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 79,694 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $551,000 after acquiring an additional 2,238 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TLYS. Roth Mkm lowered Tilly’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 4th. B. Riley downgraded Tilly’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $10.50 to $8.75 in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Roth Capital downgraded Tilly’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Tilly’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.63.

Tilly’s Company Profile

Tilly's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of casual apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women, and boys and girls in the United States. Its apparel merchandise includes tops, outerwear, bottoms, swim, and dresses; and accessories merchandise comprises backpacks, hydration bottles, hats, sunglasses, small electronics and accessories, handbags, watches, jewelry, and others, as well as hardgoods consists of skateboards, longboards, and related equipment for skateboarding, snowboarding, and surfing.

