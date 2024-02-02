FY2023 Earnings Estimate for Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT) Issued By HC Wainwright

Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT – Free Report) – Equities researchers at HC Wainwright cut their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in a report released on Monday, January 29th. HC Wainwright analyst R. Selvaraju now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($13.82) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($13.80). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Oncternal Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($13.40) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Oncternal Therapeutics’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($3.47) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($3.52) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($3.55) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($3.58) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($3.61) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($14.27) EPS.

Get Oncternal Therapeutics alerts:

Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($3.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.00) by ($0.40). Oncternal Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 85.29% and a negative net margin of 6,330.05%. The company had revenue of $0.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.17 million.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on ONCT. Brookline Capital Management upgraded Oncternal Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Oncternal Therapeutics in a report on Friday, January 26th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.00.

Read Our Latest Report on ONCT

Oncternal Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of Oncternal Therapeutics stock opened at $9.54 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.32. The company has a market capitalization of $28.14 million, a P/E ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 1.41. Oncternal Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $5.22 and a 1 year high of $23.00.

Institutional Trading of Oncternal Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics by 34.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,863,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,553,000 after buying an additional 728,200 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Oncternal Therapeutics by 187.9% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,296,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,439,000 after purchasing an additional 845,991 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Oncternal Therapeutics by 52.2% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 979,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,000 after purchasing an additional 336,066 shares during the period. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in Oncternal Therapeutics by 79.4% during the 4th quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 221,250 shares during the period. Finally, Richmond Brothers Inc. boosted its position in Oncternal Therapeutics by 69.8% during the 3rd quarter. Richmond Brothers Inc. now owns 494,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 203,010 shares during the period. 16.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oncternal Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of oncology therapies for cancers with critical unmet medical needs. The company's clinical pipeline includes zilovertamab, a humanized monoclonal antibody that binds to receptor-tyrosine kinase-like Orphan Receptor 1 (ROR1); and ONCT-216, a small molecule inhibiting the biological activity of ETS-family transcription factor oncoproteins, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Oncternal Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oncternal Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.