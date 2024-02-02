FY2023 EPS Estimates for Fortis Inc. Reduced by Analyst (TSE:FTS)

Fortis Inc. (TSE:FTS – Free Report) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial cut their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Fortis in a research note issued on Monday, January 29th. National Bank Financial analyst P. Kenny now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $3.01 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $3.03. The consensus estimate for Fortis’ current full-year earnings is $3.21 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Fortis’ FY2026 earnings at $3.38 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $3.57 EPS.

FTS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Bank of America lifted their price target on Fortis from C$49.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Fortis from C$53.00 to C$50.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Fortis from C$57.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Fortis from C$63.00 to C$61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on Fortis from C$58.00 to C$59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$57.58.

Fortis Stock Performance

Shares of TSE:FTS opened at C$54.17 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.96, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$54.68 and its 200-day moving average price is C$54.68. The firm has a market capitalization of C$26.46 billion, a PE ratio of 17.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.19. Fortis has a 1 year low of C$49.82 and a 1 year high of C$62.00.

Fortis Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.36%. Fortis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.38%.

About Fortis

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 443,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 102,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,328 megawatts (MW), including 68 MW of solar capacity and 250 MV of wind capacity.

