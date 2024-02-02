FY2025 Earnings Forecast for Savaria Co. (TSE:SIS) Issued By National Bank Financial

Savaria Co. (TSE:SIS – Free Report) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial issued their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for Savaria in a report released on Tuesday, January 30th. National Bank Financial analyst Z. Evershed forecasts that the company will earn $0.91 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Savaria’s current full-year earnings is $0.84 per share.

Get Savaria alerts:

Savaria (TSE:SIS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported C$0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.17 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$210.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$210.36 million. Savaria had a return on equity of 7.92% and a net margin of 4.58%.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. TD Securities lowered their target price on Savaria from C$21.00 to C$18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus set a C$25.00 price objective on Savaria in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Savaria from C$19.00 to C$17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Savaria has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$19.67.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Savaria

Savaria Stock Up 0.9 %

TSE:SIS opened at C$16.29 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 27.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 42.72 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$15.13 and a 200-day moving average of C$14.94. Savaria has a 52 week low of C$12.21 and a 52 week high of C$17.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.40.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Senior Officer Jean-Philippe De Montigny bought 17,980 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$14.94 per share, for a total transaction of C$268,621.20. 19.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Savaria Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be given a $0.043 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. Savaria’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.14%.

About Savaria

(Get Free Report)

Savaria Corporation provides accessibility solutions for the elderly and physically challenged people in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Accessibility, Patient Care, and Adapted Vehicles. The Accessibility segment designs, manufactures, distributes, and installs accessibility products, such as stairlifts for straight and curved stairs, vertical and inclined wheelchair platform lifts for commercial and residential applications, and commercial accessibility and home elevators.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Savaria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Savaria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.