GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC) Shares Acquired by Metis Global Partners LLC

Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) by 32.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,516 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,523 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies were worth $988,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,206,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,107,000 after purchasing an additional 68,647 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $316,000. South Dakota Investment Council increased its holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies by 417.2% in the 3rd quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 26,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,797,000 after purchasing an additional 21,300 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC increased its holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 8,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 391,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,663,000 after purchasing an additional 35,684 shares in the last quarter. 79.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GE HealthCare Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of GEHC stock opened at $74.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.25. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $62.35 and a one year high of $87.83. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.85 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.13.

GE HealthCare Technologies Dividend Announcement

GE HealthCare Technologies ( NASDAQ:GEHC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10. GE HealthCare Technologies had a net margin of 8.91% and a return on equity of 24.46%. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 12th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.16%. GE HealthCare Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.57%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group downgraded GE HealthCare Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $86.00 to $66.00 in a report on Monday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on GE HealthCare Technologies from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GE HealthCare Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.55.

GE HealthCare Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, Taiwan, Mongolia, Hong Kong, and internationally.

