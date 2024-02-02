Gen Digital (NASDAQ:GEN) Shares Gap Down to $23.92

Gen Digital Inc. (NASDAQ:GEN – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $23.92, but opened at $22.38. Gen Digital shares last traded at $20.75, with a volume of 1,377,307 shares traded.

Gen Digital Stock Down 18.4 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.36. The stock has a market cap of $12.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.98, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.89.

Get Gen Digital alerts:

Gen Digital (NASDAQ:GEN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $955.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $942.87 million. Gen Digital had a net margin of 37.54% and a return on equity of 52.46%. Analysts expect that Gen Digital Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

Gen Digital Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gen Digital

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 20th were given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 17th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. Gen Digital’s dividend payout ratio is 22.83%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gen Digital by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 65,314,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,732,147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,344,188 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Gen Digital by 1,047.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 8,181,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,981,000 after purchasing an additional 7,468,669 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Gen Digital by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,279,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,058,000 after buying an additional 469,777 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gen Digital by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,960,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,522,000 after buying an additional 80,779 shares during the period. Finally, National Pension Service boosted its stake in Gen Digital by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,099,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,147,000 after buying an additional 22,430 shares in the last quarter. 81.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Gen Digital

(Get Free Report)

Gen Digital Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It offers security and performance products comprising that provide real-time protection for PCs, Macs and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, and other online threats; and Norton and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Gen Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gen Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.