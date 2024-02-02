Genesco (NYSE:GCO) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Genesco (NYSE:GCO – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.650-0.850 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 1.730. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Genesco Stock Up 5.1 %

NYSE:GCO opened at $29.21 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $335.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.36 and a beta of 2.28. Genesco has a one year low of $17.31 and a one year high of $51.04. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 1.61.

Genesco (NYSE:GCO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, December 1st. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.27). Genesco had a positive return on equity of 2.65% and a negative net margin of 0.22%. The business had revenue of $579.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $588.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.65 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Genesco will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GCO. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Genesco in a report on Friday, December 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Genesco in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating on the stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Genesco

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GCO. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Genesco by 56.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 2,818 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Genesco by 134.2% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $870,000 after purchasing an additional 7,836 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in Genesco by 10.3% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 11,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Genesco by 1.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 946,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,213,000 after purchasing an additional 15,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in Genesco by 5.7% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 32,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,050,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.20% of the company’s stock.

Genesco Company Profile

Genesco Inc operates as a retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and the Republic of Ireland. The company operates through four segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands.

Recommended Stories

