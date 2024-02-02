Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) Given New $50.00 Price Target at HC Wainwright

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Free Report) had its price objective increased by HC Wainwright from $49.00 to $50.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Genmab A/S’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.32 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.14 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.32 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.08 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on GMAB. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Genmab A/S from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Genmab A/S in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. They set an underperform rating on the stock. Nordea Equity Research lowered Genmab A/S from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Citigroup lowered Genmab A/S from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, UBS Group raised Genmab A/S from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $46.50.

Shares of NASDAQ GMAB opened at $28.17 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.97, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.00. Genmab A/S has a 12 month low of $27.31 and a 12 month high of $42.99. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.71.

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.13. Genmab A/S had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 25.54%. The firm had revenue of $692.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $657.79 million. Analysts anticipate that Genmab A/S will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GMAB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Genmab A/S by 42.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 135,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,889,000 after acquiring an additional 40,444 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Genmab A/S by 4.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 116,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,227,000 after purchasing an additional 4,665 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Genmab A/S by 24.0% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 20,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after purchasing an additional 3,891 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Genmab A/S by 1.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,494,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,799,000 after purchasing an additional 86,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Genmab A/S by 18.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 18,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 2,792 shares during the last quarter. 6.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Genmab A/S develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; ofatumurnab, a human monoclonal antibody to treat chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and multiple sclerosis; and Amivantamab for advanced or metastatic gastric or esophageal cancer and NSCLC.

