Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA) Shares Down 7.5%

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 7.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $1.17 and last traded at $1.18. 4,730,991 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 21,576,738 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.27.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James downgraded shares of Ginkgo Bioworks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $3.50 to $2.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Ginkgo Bioworks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks from $1.25 to $1.10 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 22nd.

Get Ginkgo Bioworks alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Ginkgo Bioworks

Ginkgo Bioworks Stock Down 4.7 %

The company has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.75 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.45 and its 200-day moving average is $1.69.

Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09). The company had revenue of $55.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.47 million. Ginkgo Bioworks had a negative net margin of 272.30% and a negative return on equity of 36.36%. As a group, analysts expect that Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. will post -0.42 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Ginkgo Bioworks

In related news, major shareholder Barry Canton sold 37,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.79, for a total transaction of $67,393.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,374,554 shares in the company, valued at $22,150,451.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Ginkgo Bioworks news, major shareholder Barry Canton sold 37,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.79, for a total value of $67,393.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,374,554 shares in the company, valued at $22,150,451.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jason R. Kelly sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.54, for a total transaction of $154,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,994,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,151,807.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,041,801 shares of company stock worth $1,533,289 over the last three months. Company insiders own 15.05% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ginkgo Bioworks during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in Ginkgo Bioworks during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New purchased a new stake in Ginkgo Bioworks during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.84% of the company’s stock.

Ginkgo Bioworks Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops platform for cell programming. Its platform is used to program cells to enable biological production of products, such as novel therapeutics, food ingredients, and chemicals derived from petroleum. The company serves various end markets, including specialty chemicals, agriculture, food, consumer products, and pharmaceuticals.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ginkgo Bioworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ginkgo Bioworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.