GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB) Stock Price Down 4.3%

Shares of GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Free Report) were down 4.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $70.72 and last traded at $71.19. Approximately 723,906 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 2,041,754 shares. The stock had previously closed at $74.38.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on GTLB shares. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of GitLab from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of GitLab from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of GitLab from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Mizuho upgraded shares of GitLab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of GitLab from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GitLab currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.58.

The stock has a market capitalization of $11.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.02 and a beta of 0.52. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $61.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.83.

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 4th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.10. GitLab had a negative net margin of 79.11% and a negative return on equity of 19.66%. The company had revenue of $149.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.54 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.33) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that GitLab Inc. will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other GitLab news, insider Robin Schulman sold 15,712 shares of GitLab stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.02, for a total value of $1,178,714.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 60,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,511,102.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Sytse Sijbrandij sold 1,425,567 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total transaction of $89,055,170.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 189,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,851,558.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robin Schulman sold 15,712 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.02, for a total transaction of $1,178,714.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 60,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,511,102.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,152,589 shares of company stock valued at $132,921,780 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 28.04% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC grew its stake in GitLab by 80.0% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 603 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Ossiam purchased a new position in GitLab in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in GitLab in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GitLab in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GitLab in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.15% of the company’s stock.

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

