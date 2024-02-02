Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Global Cord Blood Stock Performance

Shares of CO opened at $1.25 on Wednesday. Global Cord Blood has a 52 week low of $2.03 and a 52 week high of $5.50. The firm has a market cap of $151.94 million, a P/E ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.26.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CO. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in shares of Global Cord Blood by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 189,330 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $729,000 after purchasing an additional 11,709 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Global Cord Blood during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $96,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Global Cord Blood by 99,844.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,093,520 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $77,957,000 after acquiring an additional 26,067,412 shares in the last quarter.

Global Cord Blood Company Profile

Global Cord Blood operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of cord blood banking services. It provides cord blood processing and storage service. The company also offers cord blood collection, laboratory testing, hematopoietic stem cell processing and stem cell storage services. The firm preserves cord blood units donated by the public and provides matching services on such donated units and deliver matching units to patients in need of transplants.

